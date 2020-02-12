Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $7.51 Million in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 218,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $341,784,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,756,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,703,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,753,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,097,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PEAK opened at $36.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.52. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.34).

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

Separately, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

