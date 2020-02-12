Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $9,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Illumina by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 765 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $296.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $318.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $263.30 and a 1-year high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sam Samad sold 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,487 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 20th. Wolfe Research set a $380.00 price target on shares of Illumina and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.13.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

