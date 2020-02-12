Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Shares Purchased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,253 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 309.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MFG opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Mizuho Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 99.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mizuho Financial Group news, insider Cairns Brett 103,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

