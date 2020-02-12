MKS Instruments, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

MKS Instruments has increased its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. MKS Instruments has a payout ratio of 12.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MKS Instruments to earn $8.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Shares of MKS Instruments stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.55. 330,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,204. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $70.47 and a 52-week high of $119.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.15 and a 200-day moving average of $99.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 1.47.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.92 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.44.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $42,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,260.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.