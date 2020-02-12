Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Increases Dividend to $1.26 Per Share

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 1.26 per share by the asset manager on Friday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Moelis & Co’s previous None dividend of $0.50.

Moelis & Co has increased its dividend by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Moelis & Co has a payout ratio of 77.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Moelis & Co to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.2%.

MC traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $38.61. The company had a trading volume of 30,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,966. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.49. Moelis & Co has a 1 year low of $29.56 and a 1 year high of $47.71.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $223.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.52 million. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Moelis & Co will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MC. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Moelis & Co from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Moelis & Co from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moelis & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

In related news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $388,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 27,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $197,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,614.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,846 shares of company stock valued at $817,094. Insiders own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

