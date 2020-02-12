Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Insider Jo Ann Beltramello Sells 2,691 Shares

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $83,582.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,261.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jo Ann Beltramello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, Jo Ann Beltramello sold 1,219 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $34,363.61.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Jo Ann Beltramello sold 122,589 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $2,871,034.38.

Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNTA. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 611.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

MNTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

