Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Insider Jo Ann Beltramello Sells 2,691 Shares

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $83,582.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,261.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Jo Ann Beltramello also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 24th, Jo Ann Beltramello sold 1,219 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $34,363.61.
- On Tuesday, January 14th, Jo Ann Beltramello sold 122,589 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $2,871,034.38.
Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.06.
MNTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.79.
About Momenta Pharmaceuticals
Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.
Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?
Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.