Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires 13,020 Shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Noodles & Co were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Co during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Co during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Co during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 13,993 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 486,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 22,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

NDLS stock opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $348.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.67, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.18. Noodles & Co has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NDLS shares. TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noodles & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Co in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Noodles & Co from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Noodles & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

