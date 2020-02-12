Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 61.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 76,557 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 17.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,462,000 after buying an additional 61,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 13.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,301,000 after buying an additional 47,901 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 13.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.74. The company has a market cap of $374.31 million, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.62. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $51.14.

In other news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 42,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $1,938,356.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,972 shares in the company, valued at $19,499,216.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $227,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,875.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,407,682. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

