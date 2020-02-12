Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,205 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kingstone Companies were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KINS. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Kingstone Companies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Kingstone Companies by 44.3% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Kingstone Companies by 26.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KINS opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.89 million, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.07. Kingstone Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $17.19.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $38.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

In related news, CEO Barry Goldstein bought 5,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $36,911.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 623,890 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,707.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 12,358 shares of company stock valued at $92,769 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Kingstone Companies Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

