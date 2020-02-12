Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $422,000 Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 94.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 44,984 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,660,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $661,344,000 after buying an additional 72,827 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 224.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 27,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total value of $152,973.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,860.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRL opened at $170.97 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 52-week low of $123.17 and a 52-week high of $175.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.67.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.46 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 21.52%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CRL shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Wednesday. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.40.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

