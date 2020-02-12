Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $693,000 Holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DCO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 72.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Ducommun by 539.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Ducommun during the third quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ducommun during the third quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

DCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of Ducommun from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Ducommun from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $62.50) on shares of Ducommun in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Ducommun stock opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.81 million, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.82. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $53.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

