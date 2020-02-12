Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Invests $353,000 in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 92,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 105,498 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 321.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Selz Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 26,456 shares during the period. 40.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNTR opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $303.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.93. Venator Materials PLC has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $7.24.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VNTR. UBS Group cut Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price objective on Venator Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Venator Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.68.

Venator Materials Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

