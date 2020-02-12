Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 206,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,153 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ORBCOMM were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORBC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 34.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,321,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,466 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ORBCOMM by 915.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 579,784 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in ORBCOMM by 4.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM in the second quarter worth about $4,498,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM in the third quarter worth about $898,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORBC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

NASDAQ:ORBC opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. ORBCOMM Inc has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $9.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average of $4.56. The firm has a market cap of $297.49 million, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

In related news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 112,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $456,120.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC).

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.