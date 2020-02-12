Mondi (LON:MNDI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,643.79

Mondi Plc (LON:MNDI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,643.79 and traded as high as $1,701.00. Mondi shares last traded at $1,695.00, with a volume of 1,519,100 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Mondi from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 1,830 ($24.07) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Mondi from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,870 ($24.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America cut Mondi to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mondi from GBX 2,020 ($26.57) to GBX 1,915 ($25.19) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,858.75 ($24.45).

Get Mondi alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,669.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,643.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.48.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.