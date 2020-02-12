Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Acquires 220 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Edison International were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EIX. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 1,444.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised Edison International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.90.

NYSE:EIX traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.57. The stock had a trading volume of 44,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,488. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.19 and a 200 day moving average of $72.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.46, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.13. Edison International has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $78.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

