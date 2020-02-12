Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Lowers Stock Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD cut its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,888 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned 0.22% of Innospec worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IOSP. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Innospec by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innospec by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Innospec by 1.8% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Innospec by 8.6% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Innospec by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Philip John Boon sold 23,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total transaction of $2,291,149.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,408 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,225.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Watt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total transaction of $290,130.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,793.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,819 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,200. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IOSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,727. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.27. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $107.85.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

