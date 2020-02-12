Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Makes New Investment in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 95,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,665,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 0.15% of Houlihan Lokey as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLI. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 557,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,161,000 after purchasing an additional 467,916 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 71.0% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 912,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,175,000 after buying an additional 379,000 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 20.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,010,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,590,000 after buying an additional 171,528 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 104,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 598.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 91,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.06. 3,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.95. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $59.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.31.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $333.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.36 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 22.49%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 43.21%.

A number of research firms have commented on HLI. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $488,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Preiser sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,700 in the last three months. 38.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

