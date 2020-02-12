Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,000 GrowGeneration Corp (OTCMKTS:GRWG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration Corp (OTCMKTS:GRWG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. Cibc Bank USA acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.50) on shares of GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.95.

In related news, Director Sean Stiefel acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $107,000.00.

OTCMKTS:GRWG opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $213.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50. GrowGeneration Corp has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $6.60.

GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 million. GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates retail hydroponic stores. It offers farming soil, hydroponic equipment, lighting, plant nutrients, and various other products. The company serves home growers of organic vegetables and fruits, do-it yourselfers, and growers in the cannabis related markets.

