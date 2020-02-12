Montag A & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 121,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $477,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 155,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,143,000. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 19,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $500,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,765,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,849,110.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $6,240,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,250,496 shares of company stock valued at $32,964,633. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.77.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 82.79%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPD. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

