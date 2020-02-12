Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPP. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 396,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,384,000 after purchasing an additional 76,190 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,019,000. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. now owns 44,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 49.9% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 43,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,320,000.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF stock opened at $46.18 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.65.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

