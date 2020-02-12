Montag A & Associates Inc. Invests $293,000 in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 85,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 28,532 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the third quarter worth about $331,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 28,851 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,332,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF alerts:

ACWX stock opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.99 and a 200 day moving average of $47.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.