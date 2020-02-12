Montag A & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 27,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 14,125 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 17,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 403.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,623 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $38.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.87. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $43.24.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KTB shares. Edward Jones upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.39.

