Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 15000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05.

Monument Mining Company Profile (CVE:MMY)

Monument Mining Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metals and other base metal mineral properties in Malaysia and Australia. The company primarily focuses on the gold deposits, as well as explores for copper, sulfur, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Selinsing gold portfolio, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, and Famehub projects; the Mengapur copper and Iron project located in Pahang state, Malaysia; and the Murchison gold portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects located in the Murchison region, Western Australia.

