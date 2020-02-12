Moog Inc Announces Dividend of $0.25 (OTCMKTS:MOG/A)

Moog Inc (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) announced a dividend on Friday, January 24th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, March 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MOG/A traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,644 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.49.

