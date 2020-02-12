Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

MOG.B opened at $93.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.35 and its 200-day moving average is $85.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Moog has a twelve month low of $75.17 and a twelve month high of $97.36.

Get Moog alerts:

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $754.84 million for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 6.23%.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.