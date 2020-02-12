Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Position Trimmed by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,483,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104,787 shares during the quarter. Msci accounts for about 3.0% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 4.11% of Msci worth $899,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Msci by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Msci during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Msci during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Msci during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Msci by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Msci alerts:

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.56, for a total value of $743,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 300,808 shares in the company, valued at $89,508,428.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Laurent Seyer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.16, for a total transaction of $1,536,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,098,397.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,373 shares of company stock worth $9,947,168 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSCI. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Msci from $285.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Msci in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

MSCI traded up $5.65 on Wednesday, hitting $309.22. 5,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,161. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.21. Msci Inc has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $304.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.30.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.15 million. Msci had a net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 237.36%. Msci’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Msci’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Msci Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.