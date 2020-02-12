Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Rating Increased to Overweight at Atlantic Securities

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $340.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MSCI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Msci to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Msci from $285.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective (up from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

Shares of Msci stock opened at $303.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.30. Msci has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $304.57.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.15 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 237.36% and a net margin of 36.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Msci will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Laurent Seyer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.16, for a total transaction of $1,536,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,098,397.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $7,666,307.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,717,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,842,350.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,373 shares of company stock worth $9,947,168 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Msci by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,546,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,201,000 after buying an additional 423,160 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Msci by 28.2% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Msci by 10.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Msci by 11.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Msci by 16.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 82,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

