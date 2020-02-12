Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Acquires 300 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 89,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 52,485 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,755 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 41,519 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 271,765 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after purchasing an additional 78,644 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,301 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,508,322 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $236,471,000 after purchasing an additional 59,146 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSII opened at $42.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.06. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.85 and a beta of 1.74.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSII shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardiovascular Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

