Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Boosts Stock Position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,380 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.81.

NYSE:DVN opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Devon Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $35.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.46. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $33,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

