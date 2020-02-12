Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Buys 120 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,370,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,750,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,264 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7.3% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 11.4% in the third quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 17,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of ED stock opened at $93.18 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.21 and a 1-year high of $95.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.88 and its 200 day moving average is $89.69. The company has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.52%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.73.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.