Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Buys 7,869 Shares of Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) by 111.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 0.06% of Nanometrics worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 1,394.8% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 1,461.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nanometrics during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Nanometrics during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NANO opened at $35.33 on Wednesday. Nanometrics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.48. The company has a market capitalization of $938.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.64.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

