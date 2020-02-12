Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $468,000 Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Rambus were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Rambus by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,108,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,674,000 after buying an additional 45,415 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Rambus by 950.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 539,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after buying an additional 603,301 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Rambus by 7.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after buying an additional 24,615 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Rambus by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 349,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 120,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Rambus by 0.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 265,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jae Kim sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $93,045.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,659.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 3,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $47,536.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,658.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,747 shares of company stock worth $490,742 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $17.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rambus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.66.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average is $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.34). Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 40.36%. The company had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

