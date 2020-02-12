Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Invests $577,000 in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 23.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 77.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PCRX opened at $49.98 on Wednesday. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a 52-week low of $34.64 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1,249.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $3,112,900.00. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $51,908.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,640 shares in the company, valued at $513,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,317 shares of company stock worth $4,467,830. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PCRX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Pacira Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut Pacira Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

