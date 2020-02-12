Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Trims Stock Holdings in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan decreased its holdings in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Domtar were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter worth about $3,922,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter worth about $2,567,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Domtar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Domtar from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Domtar from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Domtar in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

UFS stock opened at $35.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.44 and a 200-day moving average of $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Domtar Corp has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $53.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.97.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.23. Domtar had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Domtar’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Domtar Corp will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

