Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,865 shares during the quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management’s holdings in Carnival were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 14.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in Carnival by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carnival by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Carnival by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Carnival by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival alerts:

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Carnival from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Carnival from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

Carnival stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.66. The company had a trading volume of 470,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,824,669. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. Carnival Corp has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $59.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.07 and a 200 day moving average of $45.80.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.