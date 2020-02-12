Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,215 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,535,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,370 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,460,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,349,000 after purchasing an additional 127,553 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,307,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,060,000 after purchasing an additional 119,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,075,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.20. The company had a trading volume of 274,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,793,969. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $86.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.19.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

