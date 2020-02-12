Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Has $860,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PM. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.55.

NYSE:PM traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.53. 143,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,619,842. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.