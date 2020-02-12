Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Invests $226,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 64.9% during the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $377.46. 2,111,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,113,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.46 billion, a PE ratio of 91.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.16. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,011,172.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,102 shares of company stock worth $45,886,831. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $430.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.00.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

