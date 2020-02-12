Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Raises Position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 77.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,163,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,105,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,192,000 after purchasing an additional 30,110 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,027,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,537,000 after purchasing an additional 225,502 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 826,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after purchasing an additional 55,257 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 703,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,180,000 after acquiring an additional 108,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $54,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Shares of NYSE PFG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.45. 9,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,415. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $60.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.08.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

