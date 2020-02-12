MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $12.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given MVC Capital an industry rank of 154 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of MVC Capital in a report on Monday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded MVC Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MVC Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVC. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MVC Capital by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MVC Capital by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in MVC Capital by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in MVC Capital by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC increased its position in MVC Capital by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 357,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 22,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MVC Capital stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 17.16 and a current ratio of 17.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $169.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.69. MVC Capital has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $10.45.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. MVC Capital had a net margin of 53.41% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that MVC Capital will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About MVC Capital

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

