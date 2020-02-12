Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Shares Down 6.4% Following Weak Earnings

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV)’s share price dropped 6.4% during trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $12.12 and last traded at $12.61, approximately 1,431,219 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 725,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.47.

The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.16).

MYOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.04.

In related news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 121,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $1,572,587.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,887,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,448,814.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kim Sablich sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $67,953.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,046,099 shares of company stock valued at $61,228,506 and have sold 46,144 shares valued at $711,963. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,150,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 9.6% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,694,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,414,000 after purchasing an additional 409,305 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the third quarter valued at $1,690,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at $1,119,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $1,919,000. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

About Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

