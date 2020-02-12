NAGA (NGC) Price Up 8.4% Over Last Week

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One NAGA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Sistemkoin, IDEX and Upbit. Over the last week, NAGA has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. NAGA has a total market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $499.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00045964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $594.44 or 0.05790022 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00054518 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 37.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024855 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00120664 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003598 BTC.

About NAGA

NGC is a token. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, IDEX, HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

