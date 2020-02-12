Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) Short Interest Update

Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 375,400 shares, an increase of 82.5% from the January 15th total of 205,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 539,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Naked Brand Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of Naked Brand Group stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $0.64. 111,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,273. Naked Brand Group has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $57.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Naked Brand Group stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 859,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Naked Brand Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Naked Brand Group

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, manufactures, and markets intimate, apparel, and swimwear products worldwide. The company has a portfolio of 11 company-owned and licensed brands, including Heidi Klum Intimates, Heidi Klum Accessories, Bendon, Fayreform, Pleasure State, Lovable, Heidi Klum Swim, Naked, Hickory, Bendon Man, and Davenport.

