Nanotech Security (NTS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nanotech Security (CVE:NTS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Nanotech Security (CVE:NTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.00 million.

Nanotech Security stock opened at C$0.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02. Nanotech Security has a 1-year low of C$0.34 and a 1-year high of C$0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.45.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Nanotech Security from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

About Nanotech Security

Nanotech Security Corp. researches, creates, and produces nano-optic structures and color shifting materials in Canada and internationally. The company's materials are used in authentication and brand enhancement applications for various markets, such as banknotes, tax stamps, secure government documents, commercial branding, and pharmaceutical industry.

