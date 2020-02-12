Naples Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 67,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,610,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

TEL opened at $93.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.54 and a 200 day moving average of $93.27. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12 month low of $79.98 and a 12 month high of $101.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $3,280,015.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,465,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $925,571.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,275,417.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

