Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 117.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,629 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 34,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 78,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

BAC opened at $34.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $312.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average of $31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

