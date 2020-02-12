Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,266 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 453.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.22.

Xilinx stock opened at $90.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.67 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.05 and its 200 day moving average is $98.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.53%.

Xilinx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the programmable devices maker to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

