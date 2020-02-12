Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $95.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.53. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $77.65 and a 1-year high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.22%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

