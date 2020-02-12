Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 975 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,713,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,928,000 after acquiring an additional 551,781 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,183,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,003,000 after purchasing an additional 67,283 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 448,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,035,000 after purchasing an additional 142,022 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 336,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $49.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.12. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $49.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.0474 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

