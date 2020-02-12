National Bank Financial Reiterates C$17.00 Price Target for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) has been assigned a C$17.00 price objective by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CRR.UN. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$16.25 price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.47.

CRR.UN stock traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$15.92. 228,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,519. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.39, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.02. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$13.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.86.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

